The Ocean City Lions Club issued several donations to local groups during its recent meeting. To the left, Tish Ottey, right, founder of Hope4Recovery Inc., accepted a donation of $1,000 from OC Lions Past President Mike Hooper. The Hope4Recovery house in Berlin provides safe, sober and structured living for up to 12 men in recovery. The men’s recovery house is certified through Maryland Certification of Recovery Residences and the Behavioral Health Administration. Below, Kim Kinsey, recreation programs manager for the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department, recently spoke to the Ocean City Lions Club about programs and activities offered. Pictured below, from left, during a $1,000 check presentation were Lion Jeff Quillin, Kinsey and OC Lion President Scott Stark.