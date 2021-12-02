BERLIN- The Bayside South and the Lower Shore enjoyed a strong state high school soccer playoff season with two conference teams bringing home state championships.

Bennett won the state 3A Region championship last week, beating C. Milton Wright in the title game. The game ended in a 0-0 tie, but Bennett won the game and the championship, 4-2, on penalty kicks. Bennett had beaten Stephen Decatur, 3-2, in the regional section championship.

Parkside, another Bayside South school, won the state 2A Region championship last week, beating Harford Tech in the title game. Parkside had beaten Kent Island, 5-2, in the regional championship game.