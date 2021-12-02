OCEAN CITY- The Winterfest of Lights 5K Run returns to Northside Park this week.

The annual event will be held on Sunday at 5 p.m. Participants will run the 5K course through the modified Winterfest of Lights displays in the park. Registration and packet pickup will be held at Bourbon Street on the Beach at 126th Street from 3:30 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. and the race goes off at 5 p.m. The post-run awards will also be held at Bourbon Street on the Bay following the race. Awards will be given to the top overall male and female racers along with the top finishers in the various age groups from 14-under to 70-over.