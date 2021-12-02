Things I Like – December 3, 2021

The last day of Thanksgiving leftovers

Real conversations with my teen

The ice sculptures at Berlin’s tree lighting event

west o bottle shop

Post-game press conferences

My son’s excitement for ringing the church bell

Smell of a laundry room

Homemade lasagna

Thick hooded sweatshirts

A party with a charcuterie board

Old expressions proved to be true

Fresh raw oysters

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.