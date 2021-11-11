Decatur’s Luke Mergott lunges across the goal line in the playoff win over Queen Anne’s last Friday. Mergott caught three passes for 37 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Photo by Steve Green

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football routed visiting Queen Anne’s, 42-6, last Friday in its first home playoff game in 17 years to advance in the state 3A-East

regional bracket.

The Seahawks led 7-0 after one quarter and 14-6 at the half. Decatur scored 14 points in both the third and fourth quarters to pull away from the Lions, who were held scoreless in the second half.

With the win, Decatur advanced to the 2A-East sectional championship with a road game against Bayside South rival Wicomico on Friday. The Seahawks lost a close one to Wicomico, 47-41, in a regular season meeting back on September 24.

Against the Lions, quarterback Ashten Snelsire completed 20 passes on 25 attempts including three touchdowns. Snelsire also ran for a

touchdown. Brycen Coleman caught five passes for 82 yards, Marqui Henry caught six for 58 yards, Zimere Handy caught five passes for 23 yards and one touchdown, and Luke Mergott caught three passes for 37 yards and two touchdowns.

On the ground, the Seahawks rushed for 167 yards as a team. Caden Shockley led the way with 15 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown. Handy carried the ball three times for 29 yards and a touchdown, while R.J. Brittingham ran four times for 14 yards.