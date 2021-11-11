Decatur Falls To Bennett In Region Final

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team bowed out of the state playoffs last week after an impressive run in the regular season.

The Seahawks went 10-2 in the regular season, their only losses coming to Parkside and Bennett. Decatur had a six-game winning streak ended by Bennett in the regular season finale, setting up what would eventually be a rematch in the state playoffs.

Decatur entered the 3A-South region playoffs as the number-two seed and easily handled Oxon Hill, 3-0, in the region semifinals. That set up a rematch with Bennett in the region sectional championship last week and the Seahawks again fell to the Clippers in a close one, 3-2. With the loss, Decatur closed out what was otherwise a remarkable season with an 11-3 mark.

