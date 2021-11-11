Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Nov. 12: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will offer carryout only from 4-6:30 p.m. Cost is $14, one crab cake sandwich, green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; $24, two crab cake sandwiches and sides; and $10, crab cake sandwich.

Nov. 13: Flannel Formal

Hosted by the Lower Shore Land Trust, event raises funds for conservation programming on the Lower Eastern Shore. This year’s event will take place from 3-6 p.m. at The Manor at Brooklyn Meadows in Berlin. To purchase tickets or to inquire about sponsoring, visit www.lowershorelandtrust.org or call 443-234-5587.

Nov. 13: Bull & Oyster Roast

The American Legion Post on 23rd Street will host from 4-7 p.m. including pit beef, oysters, hot dogs, sausage with peppers and onions, baked beans, cole slaw and draft beer. Cost is $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight. Tickets available at the post or call 410-289-3166. Tickets are limited.

Nov. 13: 43rd Annual Christmas Bazaar

Atlantic United Methodist Church will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m-2 p.m. Featuring Christmas Home Place, vintage & new jewelry, bakery delights & gifts and a silent auction. Carry-out lunch includes chicken salad w/croissant platter, chicken salad pints, Homemade soup in pint or quart & sodas. The thrift shop will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hosted by the Martha Circle, proceeds support local missions. (Credit cards accepted – $10 minimum purchase). 4th St. Ocean City.

Nov. 13: 5K Run/Walk

Starting at the OC Lifesaving Station Museum, the 5K will take place along the Boardwalk. Sign-in/registration is at 8 a.m. The race begins at 9 a.m. Cost to enter, benefiting the museum.

Nov. 13: Art Yard Sale

From 8am-noon. Artists selling original art, supplies, treasures. Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. bayside, Ocean City. 410-524-9433.

Nov. 17: Monthly Meeting

The First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League meets the fourth Wednesday each month at the Ocean City American Legion Post 166 on 23rd Street at noon. Any Marines and Navy Corpsman who have served, living in Worcester and Sussex counties, are welcome to join us to meet their fellow veterans and consider joining the detachment and support the mission for community service through camaraderie and volunteerism. 410-430-7181 or email websergeant@firststatemarines.org.

Nov. 18, 23: Coat & Toy Drives

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City announces its annual coat and toy drives. Collections are in the Ocean Pines Community Center parking lot from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Unwrapped toy donations will be delivered to Worcester G.O.L.D. and coats will be taken to Little Sisters of Jesus and Mary, and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Boots, shoes, thermal ware, sweatshirts, sweaters, jeans, gloves, scarves and blankets are also accepted.

Nov. 18: Winterfest of Lights

Opening ceremony for Northside Park 125th Street at 5:30 p.m. Walk the large, open-air path through hundreds of animated, lighted displays. Browse Yukon Cornelius’ gift shop for a special gift and have a photo taken with Santa. Wednesday-Sunday through Jan. 1, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Nov. 19: Bazaar, Marketplace

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church downtown Salisbury starts its Holiday Bazaar and Marketplace as part of Third Friday, 5-8 p.m. continuing Saturday, Nov. 20 (8 a.m.-1 p.m.) All are welcome to visit the church’s parish hall or may bid online for selected items, beginning Nov. 1, at www.biddingowl.com. Check https://stpeteschurch.net/holiday-bazaar/ as event nears.

Nov. 19: BFC Seafood Night

November’s Friday night carryout dinners series at the Berlin Fire Company continues with Seafood Night featuring a half pound steamed shrimp, macaroni salad and French fries for $15; one pound of steamed shrimp with no sides, $20; and fried clam strips, macaroni salad and French fries for $12. The next dinner will be spaghetti Dec. 10.

Nov. 19, 20: Annual Christmas Bazaar

St. Mary Star of the Sea/Holy Savior Parish. Friday & Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Will feature gift & linen shops, dollar shop, plants & flowers, Christmas shop with homemade crafts, toys, jewelry, home-baked goods & candy. St. Mary’s Cafe will have home cooked carryout including hot turkey, roast beef, or ham bowls, sliced pit turkey, beef or ham sandwiches, chicken or shrimp salad sandwiches, Cincinnati-style chili, & apple or pumpkin pie by the slice. Also features 50/50 raffle, basket of cheer raffle, chance auction (with over 50 items), plus other auction items. Major credit cards accepted. Proceeds benefit parish ministries. 17th St. & Philadelphia Ave. O.C, Md.

Nov. 19-20: AGH Appreciation Weekend

The Shrimp Boat presents AGH Penguin Swim Appreciation Weekend from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, featuring three pounds of shrimp for $30 or $11/pound for eat-in or carryout and $1.75 steamed crabs for eat-in only available till 3 p.m. each day. Full regular menu available. A portion of all sales will be donated to the penguin swim.

Nov. 20: Bingomania

Bingomania, the Eastern Shore’s largest bingo cash prize event, returns to the Wicomico Civic Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. for early bird games, and regular games begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission includes all regular and special games, including the Jumbo Jackpot Game. Regular game payouts are $500, while special games will pay out $1,000. Tickets are $45 per person in advance and $55 per person at the door; fees may apply to ticket prices. Tickets at www.WicomicoCivicCenter.org and by phone at 410-548-4911. All proceeds benefit the Mardela Middle & High School Bands.

Nov. 20: Breakfast Buffet

Whaleyville United Methodist Church will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 7-10 a.m. Cost is $8/adult and $4/child.

Nov 25: Thanksgiving Dinner

The 42nd Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner will again be held at the Ocean City Baptist Church from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Come and receive a great meal at no cost. The men and women of the church and community will be preparing and serving the dinner. Please call Ocean City Baptist Church to inform of attendance at 410-289-4054 or sign-up on line at OCBaptist.com. Dinner will be available for shut-ins with a call.

Nov 26-28: Shopper’s Fair

A holiday shopping extravaganza at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. Nov 26-27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Unique handmade merchandise, nautical, candles, photography, florals, jewelry, ceramics. Great gifts & household items. Children’s activities, photos with Santa and non-shopper’s lounge. Free parking, food court, door prizes.

Nov. 27: Drive Thru Luncheon

Drive Thru Church Luncheon from 10 a.m. until sold out at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville. Drive thru luncheon features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups including chili, peas and dumplings and veg. beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders. Call 410-835-8796 or 443-880-8804 for more details. Hunters are welcome.

Dec. 4: WPS Holiday Bazaar

Worcester Preparatory School will host its 50th Annual Holiday Bazaar on a Saturday this year from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the school’s field house.

Dec. 4: Sports Cards, Memorabilia Show

A Legends Sports Show featuring a sports cards and memorabilia show will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Westside Route 50 Shopping Center next to Hooper’s Crab House. An autograph session with Orioles Hall of Famer Al Bumbry will be held from 2-4 p.m. Later a night of sports talk with featured guests Bruce Laird, Ken Singleton, Al Bumbry and Tom Davis will be held with a dinner buffet. For tickets call Wayne Littleton, 410-723-2842, believeintomorrow.org.

Dec. 11: Comic Con Returns

Held at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, the convention features an exciting selection of guests and events sure to be a big hit with attendees. Special guests from the worlds of comics, TV, and more will be on hand to meet guests and sign autographs. Along with meeting guests, attendees will have access to anime screenings throughout the day, informative and entertaining panels, video game tournaments, a costume contest with prizes, and over two hundred booths full of geeky goods and independent content creators. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission charge of $10 (kids under 9 free with paying adult).