BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team beat Easton, 49-28, on Homecoming last Friday to improve to 5-3 on the season.

The game was tied at 7-7 after one quarter, and Decatur led 28-20 at the half. The Seahawks scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter to pull away for the 49-28 win to improve to 5-3.

Quarterback Ashten Snelsire completed 21 passes on 29 attempts for 260 yards and four touchdowns. Zimere Handy rushed nine times for 24 yards and one touchdown. Brycen Coleman caught seven passes for 120 yards and a touchdown, while Luke Mergott and Gavini Solito also had receiving touchdowns. Mergott also had two interceptions on defense, while Logan Bradshaw and Joe Buxbaum also had interceptions.