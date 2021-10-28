BERLIN- Decatur’s varsity cross-country teams dominated their home meet against Snow Hill and Pocomoke last week with both the boys’ and girls’ teams finishing in first.

On the girls’ side, Amber Marshall finished first, Macy Woroniecki was second, Clarice Piela was third, Avery Braciszewski was fourth, Ava Becnel was fifth, Chloe Resnick was sixth and Daniela- Carrasco-Gonzalez finished seventh.

On the boys’ side, Tristan Dutton was first, Ethan Justice was second, Gavin McCabe was sixth, Reid Caimi was seventh and Luke Braciszewski was eighth. Aaron August finished 10th, Shiloh Carmack finished 12th, David Esch was 14th, Jake Gillespie was 15th, Michael Hoos was 16th, Luke Lafew finished 17th, Ben Chase finished 18th, Brandon Karvoski was 21st, Brian Herbert was 27th and Brennan McCabe was 28th.