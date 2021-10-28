Thing I Like – October 29, 2021

by

All the houses dressed up for Halloween

Meetings under one hour

Sheryl Crow’s adoption story

ocean city live webcams

Sound of an acoustic guitar

When my kids unload the groceries

Football players who give balls to kids in the stands

The owning of a mistake

Homecoming photos on Facebook

Funny police incident reports

Needle tip pens

Seeing a good coach impact an athlete

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.