BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team suffered its first loss of the season last weekend, falling to Kent Island, 42-13, on the road.

Decatur had rolled through it first two games, beating Bennett, 65-0, in the season opener at home, followed by a 48-15 rout of Indian River in a non-conference game on the road. Last Friday, the Seahawks hit the road to face Bayside North power Kent Island and took its first loss of the season.

In the COVID-related short season in the spring, the Seahawks did not face any Bayside North teams because of travel restrictions. Last Friday, Decatur got a reminder of how tough those north conference teams can be. Decatur hung with Kent Island early and the game was tied at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, however, Kent Island scored on its first two possessions, then scored touchdowns on the three possessions they had in the third quarter to pull away from Decatur. The Seahawks are now 2-1 on the season. They are back home on Friday against Bayside South rival Wicomico.