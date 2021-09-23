County Eyes $820K To Expand Broadband Efforts SNOW HILL – Officials agreed this week to designate a portion of Worcester County’s federal COVID-19 funding to Maryland Broadband Cooperative. The Worcester County Commissioners voted unanimously this week to allocate $820,000 to Maryland Broadband Cooperative. The funding will help the cooperative upgrade its infrastructure to better serve the internet service providers that make up… Read More »

Local Teen Performed With Bret Michaels Before 18,000 At BikeFest OCEAN CITY – It was “Nothin’ But A Good Time” for one local teenager, who had an opportunity to play the guitar alongside artist Bret Michaels during OC BikeFest’s headline performance. Last Friday, 14-year-old Gavin Brink took the stage with Michaels and his bandmates to show off his guitar skills in a six-minute performance of… Read More »

UPDATE: Dead Body Found In Ocean City Identified; Police Continue To Probe Incident OCEAN CITY -- Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) detectives late this week continued to investigate a suspicious death found early Monday morning in a hotel parking lot off 60th Street. A concerned citizen contacted the OCPD on Monday morning after discovering an unconscious male outside in the parking lot of a hotel on 60th Street.… Read More »