Things I Like – September 24, 2021

by

Main Street events in Berlin

A good show recommendation

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s story

west o bottle shop

Not being able to fall asleep after a late-night Ravens win

Shrimp and clams for dinner

School pickups on Friday

Learning background from old copies of the Maryland Coast Press

Grilling out with a chill in the air

Tax credits of any kind

Watching young athletes improve

A stocked fridge after a grocery run

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.