Worcester Golfers Win Again At Nutter’s

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s varsity golf team remained unbeaten this week, besting Gunston and Salisbury School in a match Nutter’s Crossing.

The Mallards shot a team-low 168 to win the match. Gunston shot a 187-team score, while Salisbury School came in at 229. For Worcester, Harrison Humes led the way with a 39, while Vanesska Hall shot 41, Michael DePalma shot 42 and Griffin Jones came in at 46. Gunston’s Paget Kellogg was the medalist in the match with a 38.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.