Decatur’s Caleb Shockley scampers in for a touchdown in the win over Bennett. Shockley scored three touchdowns in the 65-0 blowout. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team got off to a hot start last Friday, routing Bennett, 65-0, in the season opener on Senior Night.

The Seahawks scored early and often against the Clippers on their way to the 65-0 blowout. Caleb Shockley led the way on the ground with six carries for 47 yards and three touchdowns. Luke Mergott and R.J. Brittingham each ran for a touchdown. Ashten Snelsire threw for 79 yards and a touchdown, while Brycen Coleman threw for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Coleman also had a receiving touchdown, as did Zimere Handy. Kresen Muir had an interception return for the touchdown. Next up for the Seahawks in a non-conference road game against Indian River on Friday.

