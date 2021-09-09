OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Marlin Club’s 63rd annual Labor Day Tournament is in the books with plenty of billfish released and no shortage of fish weighed at the scale.

The club’s annual Labor Day White Marlin Tournament was held last weekend. While it may lack the glamour and high payouts of the White Marlin Open, the Ocean City Marlin Club’s 60th Annual Labor Day White Marlin Tournament trumps all others in terms of history and prestige. The tournament is the oldest among the tournaments held in and around the resort area each summer. The first was held in 1958 and the annual event has endured for six decades and several generations of local anglers.

In the billfish release division, it was the Blood Money taking first place with 650 release points and earning $12,700 in prize money. The Primary Search was second in the division with 450 release points and earned $2,362. The Buckshot and the Reel Chaos tied for third, each with 400 release points.

In the tuna division, it was the Sea Wolf taking first and second place with a 75-pounder and a 67-pounder. The Roll Groove was third with a 60-pound tuna. In the dolphin division, it was the Reel Chaos taking first place with a 12-pounder, while the Buckshot was second with an 11.8-pounder. The Buckshot and the Reel Chaos tied for third with a pair of 11.2-pounders. The Master Angler award went to Pete Gudatis on the Blood Money with 300 release points.