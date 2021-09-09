Local Group Of Brothers & Friends Hold 20th Anniversary Canoe Trips

A group of local brothers and friends recently completed their 20th anniversary canoe trip on the Pocomoke River. Pictured, from left, are Calvin “Lee” Sproul, Marc Grimes, Brett Sproul, Dean Sproul, Steve Sproul and Mike Grimes.