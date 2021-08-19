OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Lacrosse Classic held last weekend was once again a huge success with over 100 teams and thousands of the top players in the country competing for four days culminating with championship games on Sunday.

The action started last Thursday at venues in Ocean City and in northern Worcester County. Games were played practically around the clock all weekend with the tournament wrapping up with championship games at Northside Park on Sunday. Northside Park became the center of the lacrosse world all weekend with a festival atmosphere including top-level lacrosse, vendors, food and drinks and live music.

For the record, in the men’s elite A division, it was Harry’s Bar beating Barley’s Backyard, 11-8, in the championship game. In the men’s Elite B division, ACE Lax beat Jackson St. Bullets, 6-3, in the title game last Sunday.

In the men’s masters division, it was Dogfish Head beating Simpson of Maryland, 7-6, in the championship game. In the grand masters’ division, it was MDLL Touch of Grey beating Providence Financial El Diablo, 9-4, in the championship.

In the super masters’ division, Tether Marketing beat NCW, 5-3, to win the championship. The women’s elite division title went to MDLL Taphouse Bar and Grille, which beat Dogfish Head, 8-5, in the championship game on Sunday.