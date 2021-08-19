OCEAN CITY- Two days into the 30th annual Mid-Atlantic Tournament, the leaderboard had a decidedly Ocean City look with local boats sitting on top in several categories, but there was still much more fishing to be done.

Before the first lines were dropped in the Mid-Atlantic on Monday, the tournament was already setting records. A record 203 boats are participating this year, vying for a record $5.9 million in prize money.

In the white marlin division, local restaurateur Pete Roscovich fishing aboard the Sea Wolf sat on top of the leaderboard with an 82-pounder. The Lucky Duck II, also a local angler, sat in second with an 80-pounder, while the Fish On was in third with a 75-pounder.

In the blue marlin division, the Goin In Deep set the bar high on day one with a 681-pounder. The Reel Tight was in second with a 487-pound blue. The tuna division saw plenty of big fish through the first two days. The Right Place was killing it through two days with eight tuna on the leaderboard, the largest of which was a 188-pounder that sat on top of the leaderboard. The Warden Pass was in second with a 182-pounder, while the Taylor Jean was in third with a 179-pounder.

In the dolphin division, the Blood Money was in first with a 31-pounder, while the Wrecker was in second and the Bent Tent was in third. In the wahoo division, the Mack 900 was in first with a 32-pounder, while the Salt Lick sat in second with an 18-pounder.