BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity outdoor track teams turned in strong performances at the opening meet of the season at home last week.

Nick Purnell finished eighth in the 100, Jaden Holland finished fifth in the 200, and Kyler Stubblebine finished sixth in the 400. Ethan Justice finished first in the 800, while Jake Gillespie finished seventh. Liam Foley took first and Tristan Dutton finished second in the 1,600. Phillip Becnel was second in the 3,200 and Stubblebine was third in the 300 hurdles.

In the relays, the Decatur boys finished second in the 4×100, second in the 4×200, third in the 4×400 and first in the 4×800. Owen Mielnik finished first in the pole vault, while Trevor Jones finished first in the discus and Bryce Solomon was fourth. Jones finished third in the shot put, while Solomon was fourth.

On the girls’ side, in the 100, Alexis Berrie was third, Miah Schwind was fourth and Tanner Ellis was seventh. In the 200, Sadie Peters was fourth, Breanne Ferguson was fifth and Taya Price was sixth. Mackenzie Cathell finished first in the 400, Amalia Murphy finished first in the 800, while Ava Becnel was second.

Carolina Novelli was first in the 1,600, while Avery Braciszewski was second. Murphy finished first in the 3,200. Summer Brenner was first in the 100 hurdles, while Alexandria Urbanski was second. The same combo finished first and second in the 300 hurdles.

In the relays, the Decatur girls finished first in the 4×200, the 4×400 and the 4×800. In the field events, Jessica Janney finished first in the high jump, first in the long jump and first in the triple jump. Price finished second in the high jump, while Brenner was third.