Decatur Keeps Streak Going Against Rams

by

BERLIN- Decatur’s varsity softball team yielded its first runs of the season last week in a 5-3 win over Parkside.

The Seahawks opened their season with a 23-0 win over Wicomico, followed by a 5-0 win over Snow Hill and an 18-0 win over Pocomoke, and it appeared for a while they would not give up a run. They had outscored their first three opponents of the season by a combined 46-0.

Last Friday against Parkside, the Seahawks scored three runs in the second and two in the third to take an early 5-0 lead and that was all they would need. Decatur did yield its first runs of the season against the Rams, including two in the fifth and one in the sixth, but held on for the 5-3 win to improve to 4-0.

