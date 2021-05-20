The Carl M. Freeman Foundation in partnership with Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company (SVFC) recently announced a $25,000 scholarship in memory of Laura Madara, the fire company member who died while responding to a vehicle accident on April 9. The Laura Madara First Responder Endowed Scholarship was announced at the Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Joshua M. Freeman Valor Awards on Friday, May 7. The annual scholarship will be administered by Delaware Technical Community College and will be for Sussex County women who are interested in pursuing a career or volunteer as a first responder. The Carl M. Freeman Foundation is funding $15,000 and the SVFC has committed a $10,000 match. Pictured from left, are, Michelle Freeman, chairwoman and president of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation; Travis Timmons, fire chief of the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company; Matt Sliwa, president of the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company; Diane and Kenneth Madara, parents of Laura Madara; and Patti Grimes, executive director of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation.