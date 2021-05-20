Decatur Lax Teams Off To Fast Starts

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity lacrosse teams are off to fast starts in their seasons with the girls’ remaining unbeaten and the boys’ having suffered just one loss.

The Decatur girls beat Bennett, 14-3, on Monday to improve to 3-0 on the season. The Seahawks opened the season with a narrow, 7-6, win over Parkside and then blanked Cambridge-South Dorchester, 16-0, last Thursday before Monday’s win over the Clippers. The Decatur girls face Parkside again on the road on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Decatur boys’ edged Bennett, 11-10, on Monday to improve to 2-1 on the season. The Seahawks lost to Parkside, 16-7, in their season opener, and returned the favor with a 16-2 win over Cambridge-South Dorchester last week. The Decatur boys get another shot at Parkside at home on Friday, before facing Cambridge-South Dorchester again next Tuesday.

Both the Decatur girls and Decatur boys are playing a modified spring season with home and road games against Parkside, Bennett and Cambridge-South Dorchester this year. The teams will not face the typical Bayside North powerhouses.

