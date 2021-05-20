Maryland DAR Holds 116th State Conference In Ellicott City

The Maryland State Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently held its 116th State Conference in Ellicott City. Chapter Regents and State committee chairmen reported on their accomplishments in 2020, Maryland COVID-19 heroes were honored at a luncheon, Voices of Vets provided entertainment, and National Society DAR President General Denise VanBuren delivered the keynote address at an evening banquet. Attending from the local area were General Levin Winder Chapter Regent Gail Weldinm keftm and Recording Secretary Pat Arata. Also during the conference, Arata was elected to office of State Editor for the 2021-2024 term.