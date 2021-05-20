Rotary Club Donates Food To Worcester Humane Society

The Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club was able recently to present a food donation to the Worcester County Humane Society, a local no-kill shelter, and Kenille’s Kupboard, a local pet food pantry. The donations were among the eight made possible through a Rotary District 7630 grant secured by the club jointly with Southern Sussex Rotary Club. Club members Ashley Church and Margaret Mudron shopped for the pet food then delivered it to the worthy recipients. Pictured left at the shelter are Mudron, Humane Society volunteer Jessica Summers, one of the residents and Church. Right are Kenille’s Kupboard’s Kenille Davies, Robin Dumler and Mudron.