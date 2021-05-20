Bank Promotion Announced

BERLIN – Taylor Bank President/CEO Raymond M. Thompson has announced M. Dean Lewis has been promoted to senior vice president of the bank.

Lewis joined Taylor Bank in January 2012. He came to Taylor Bank with 10 years of public accounting experience, the majority of which was spent with PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP in Baltimore, where he served as tax director. His diverse financial background includes roles in accounting, compliance, audits, banking, SEC filings and Sarbanes-Oxley internal control documentation.

After joining Taylor Bank, Lewis was promoted to assistant vice president in 2013 and was elected to the Board of Directors in May 2014. He was promoted to vice president in 2015. Lewis serves as chief financial officer of the bank and treasurer of the holding company.

A native of Berlin, Lewis graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1998 and attended the University of Maryland where he received a B.S. degree in Accounting in May 2002. He received an M.S. degree in Taxation from American University in August 2008. Lewis returned to the Eastern Shore in October 2010 and currently resides in Berlin with his wife and three children.

x

Budget Officer Named

SNOW HILL — The Worcester County Commissioners named Candace Savage this month as the new budget officer. She joined county administration on May 3.

Savage brings 16 years of accounting experience to this position. Prior to joining Worcester County Government (WCG), she owned and operated Titanium, Inc. in Ocean City from 2006 to 2016 and served as an agency budget specialist with the Wicomico County Health Department from 2017 to 2021.

She graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Corporate Finance and a minor in Accounting, from Salisbury University in 2005. She later earned professional certification as a Certified Government Financial Manager through the Association of Government Accountants in 2019.

“I would like to thank the commissioners for this opportunity,” Savage said. “I hope to use my accounting and business background to promote fiscal responsibility for Worcester County.”

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Savage resides in Worcester County with her husband and two sons. She will take over for Kathy Whited, who will retire in September 2021 following 23 years of service to WCG.

In her role as budget officer, Savage will help assure the accountability and effectiveness of WCG by providing efficient, innovative services, public policy analysis, and financial expertise in support of all departments, including preparing, appropriating, monitoring, and analyzing the budget, reviewing revenue projections and assessment. She will also assist in the development of investment strategies, and collaborate with the Treasurer’s Office to prepare the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and any other financial documentation for the annual audit and bond financing.

x

Business Partners With County On Externship

OCEAN PINES – Cards Technology and Worcester Technical High School are partnering with the Maryland Chamber Foundation to provide a unique teaching externship for Mary Miller, a computer science teacher, from Worcester Tech.

The new collaboration will take place this summer and will provide Miller with a four-week working externship at Cards Technology. Ultimately, this opportunity will allow Miller to teach her students about potential careers and needed skills in the computer science and technology fields through her own experience at Cards.

“My goal is to be able to tie curriculum to real-world applications by designing and implementing classroom activities that will add relevance and meaning to my students’ classroom learning. This experience will also enable me to have deeper and more enriching classroom discussions with my students to give them an idea of pathways they can pursue after high school and into our local businesses,” said Miller.

In this externship, Miller will witness firsthand the type of work IT professionals, like those at Cards Technology, engage in on a daily basis with hopes that she will then be able to better prepare her students for work in this industry.

When talking with Sam Card, founder and CEO of Cards Technology, he made it clear that he believes that smart, hard-working, and curious teachers are the heart of the community.

“We applaud the unwavering commitment teachers in this area have for their students,” said Card. “I cannot wait to work with Mary, and I am hoping her involvement in this partnership will help her identify how computer science skills can propel area students towards exciting future careers and opportunities.”

When asked why she wants to participate in the teacher externship program, Miller said she believes programs like this have a positive and long-lasting impact on businesses, teachers, and students.

“I believe this project will help expand the number of integrated and stand-alone computer science classes offered in schools and increase the participation of students in those classes,” Miller said. “I also believe that introducing more teachers to the latest computing trends and skills that are needed in these fields will bring more relevance to classrooms. These experiences and activities will lead to more computer science pathways for more students on the Eastern Shore, which will better enrich our communities.”

Card added, “We know teachers have a powerful impact on the lives of their students and on our communities. I am excited to work with Mary, a teacher in my own community, to provide an experience that I believe our local workforce is looking for. I believe that this program will ultimately bridge the gap in the talent pipeline by building relationships between teachers and businesses.”

x

Seasonal Branch Change Eyed

BERLIN – Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company President/CEO Raymond M. Thompson has announced the bank has made application with the Maryland Division of Financial Regulation and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to establish a seasonal branch at its current year-round branch located at 9105 Coastal Highway in Ocean City.

The proposed seasonal full-service branch will provide general banking services to residents and businesses located in Ocean City. The branch will be open seasonally for six months May 1 through Oct. 31 annually, and will temporarily close for six months Nov. 1 through April 30 annually, commencing Nov. 1, 2021.

Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his or her comments in writing with Frank R. Hughes, Regional Director, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, 350 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1300, New York, N.Y. 10118. Comments are due no later than June 7, 2021. The non-confidential portions of the application are on file at the appropriate FDIC office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the non-confidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request.

x

Diabetes Service Awarded

BERLIN – The prestigious American Diabetes Association Education Recognition Certificate for a quality diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) service has been awarded to Atlantic General Hospital.

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) believes that this service of Atlantic General Diabetes and Endocrinology Center offers high-quality education that is an essential component of effective diabetes treatment. Atlantic General was originally recognized in April 2008.

The ADA’s Education Recognition Certificate assures that educational services meet the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support. The DSMES Standards were developed and tested under the auspices of the National Diabetes Advisory Board in 1983 and are revised periodically by the diabetes community.

DSMES services apply for recognition voluntarily. Entities that achieve recognition status have a staff of knowledgeable health professionals who can provide participants with comprehensive information about diabetes management.

“The process gives professionals national standards by which to measure the quality of services they provide,” said Darlene Jameson, AGH diabetes education coordinator. “And it reassures the health care consumer that he or she will receive high-quality service.”

x

New Real Estate Office

OCEAN CITY – EXIT Mid-Atlantic Regional Owners Jonathan Rundlett and Janett Rundlett have announced the opening of EXIT Realty Ocean City under the direction of Bernadette Cole and Bernie Alvey as EXIT Realty franchisees.

EXIT Realty Ocean City, located at 5700 Coastal Hwy, Suite 202, is a member of EXIT Mid-Atlantic’s rapidly expanding network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.

x

Foundation Grant Awarded

BERLIN – The Parker Foundation, a family foundation committed to supporting grassroots community groups, recently awarded $10,000 to Worcester County GOLD (Giving Other Lives Dignity). This was the 10th consecutive year the Parker Foundation awarded $10,000 to the local organization.

GOLD, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides emergency assistance for urgent needs like housing, utilities, and basic needs for children and vulnerable adults, is grateful for the years of strong support from the Parker Foundation.

“It’s difficult to put into words how impactful this level of support is for our emergency services program,” said GOLD Executive Director Nicholas Cranford. “Without dedicated community members like Bob and Marsha Parker of the Parker Foundation, GOLD could never keep up with the level of need our neighbors are currently facing. On behalf of those we serve, all of us at GOLD want to offer our deepest appreciation to the Parker Foundation”.

In 2020, GOLD assisted 59 families, including 82 adults and 64 children with funding provided by the Parker Foundation.

x

Pocomoke Site Eyed

POCOMOKE — Harbor Freight Tools, a national store for quality tools at the lowest prices, has announced it will be opening a new store in Pocomoke City at 110 Newtown Blvd. and is expected to open this summer. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening.

Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Pocomoke City area.

In addition, the store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including Sales and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates, and seasonal opportunities as well.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Pocomoke City for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Pocomoke City area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”