BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team rolled past county rival Snow Hill, 48-7, last weekend to close out the season with a 5-2 mark.

The Seahawks jumped out early against the Eagles at home in the season finale last Friday and led 16-0 after one quarter. By halftime, Decatur had built its lead to 32-0. After 10 more points in the third quarter, the Seahawks led 40-0 before closing out the 48-7 win.

Quarterback Hayden Snelsire went 15-22 passing for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Caden Shockley led the rushing attack with eight carries for 54 yards and a touchdown. Jack Quisgard rushed five times for 48 yards and a touchdown. Brett Truitt caught four passes for 41 yards and three touchdowns., while Zimere Handy caught five passes for 91 yards. Koby Higgins caught three passes for 41 yards.

The Seahawks went 5-2 in the odd, shortened spring season because COVID wiped out the traditional fall football season. Decatur started the season 2-0 after a couple of impressive wins over Parkside and Bennett before falling to Wicomico. The Seahawks then beat Parkside and Bennett again in routs before falling to Easton in their lone game against a Bayside North opponent.