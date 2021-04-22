Mallards Edge Salisbury School, 12-11

by
Mallards Edge Salisbury School, 12-11
WPS sophomore Ava Wilsey works the ball past a Salisbury School defender during the Mallards’ win last week.

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team remained unbeaten last week after a couple of wins.

The Mallards routed Gunston, 11-2, last Wednesday. Worcester jumped out to an early 6-0 lead by halftime and added five more in the second to secure the 11-2 win. Last Friday, the Worcester girls survived their first real test of the season with a 12-11 win over rival Salisbury School to improve to 3-0. Worcester faces Cape Henlopen at home on Saturday.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.