Worcester Prep defenseman Brice Richins clears the ball last week during the Mallards’ 15-5 win over Salisbury School. Photo by Chris Hoen

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity swept a pair of games last week to improve to 3-1 on the season.

The Mallards beat Gunston, 19-4, last Wednesday. Worcester led 9-1 after the first quarter and built its lead to 11-3 by halftime. The Mallards scored seven unanswered goals in the third quarter to settle the issue once and for all. The two teams played even with one goal each in the fourth.

Last Friday, Worcester continued their winning ways with an impressive 15-5 win over Salisbury School at home. The Mallards lone loss of the season came in the opener against Saints Peter and Paul. Worcester played Gunston again on Thursday on Senior Day and will play Cape Henlopen at home of Friday.