BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team routed host Washington, 8-0, last week to finish off an impressive 9-2 campaign in 2021.

The Seahawks started the final week of the rare spring season with a 3-1 win over Worcester County rival Pocomoke at home before the 8-0 rout over Washington in the finale. All in all, Decatur had an impressive season, finishing with a 9-2 mark. The Seahawks’ only two losses came to old rival Parkside, and Decatur had a five-game winning streak in between those bookend losses.