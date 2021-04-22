SNOW HILL – A variety of administrative changes highlighted this week’s meeting of the Worcester County Board of Education.

On Tuesday, school system officials shared administrative changes for the coming school year. Superintendent Lou Taylor praised those taking on new roles.

“They’re going in at really difficult times,” he said. “I’m confident these folks will do outstanding work.”

Two appointments announced Tuesday will fill vacancies created from 2019-2020 retirees that have been since been occupied by interim personnel. Michael Browne, principal of Pocomoke Elementary School, has been appointed as the school system’s coordinator of equity and multicultural education, a role held by Shirleen Church until she retired. Filling the role of grant writer, previously occupied by Sandy Pacella, is Carla Makinen. A graduate of WCPS, Makinen is a certified Grants Management Specialist with more than a decade of experience from Wor-Wic Community College, where she currently serves as the college’s director of grants.

Succeeding Browne at Pocomoke Elementary School is Joshua Hamborsky, currently assistant principal at Snow Hill High School. Hamborsky said he was both humbled and excited to serve the Pocomoke community.

“I’ve been preparing for principalship for seven years as an assistant principal and eight years as an elementary teacher,” he said. “I’m committed to giving all students the learning experiences they deserve. Pocomoke Elementary has both amazing students and staff that I can’t wait to get to know! We are going to do great things together.”

Pocomoke Middle School Principal Matthew Record will move to Snow Hill Elementary School as the school’s current leader, Karen Marx, transitions to an assistant principal role at Showell Elementary School. Melissa Freistat, currently assistant principal at Pocomoke Middle, will take over the role currently held by Record.

“Mrs. Freistat’s going to do a fantastic job,” said Record, who in the past taught second and third grade at Snow Hill Elementary. “I’m also looking forward to returning to the Snow Hill community and working with them to make the school even better. It’s exciting to help a school reach its potential.”

Record said he was sad to leave Pocomoke, where he spent time as assistant principal at Pocomoke High School before becoming principal at Pocomoke Middle School, but that he was excited for a new opportunity to help students succeed.

“Every community is a reflection of its school,” Record said. “The stronger the schools the stronger the community.”

Other changes include the transfer of Berlin Intermediate School Assistant Principal Jennifer Garton to Stephen Decatur High School; the transfer of Worcester Technical High School Assistant Principal Brian Phillips to Snow Hill High School; the appointment of Stephen Decatur High School teacher Joseph Stigler to assistant principal at Pocomoke Middle School; and the appointment of Kristy Clark, current math instructional coach, to assistant principal at Berlin Intermediate.

Stigler said he was eager step into an administrative role.

“I am looking forward to meeting all of the teachers, students, and families at Pocomoke Middle School and working together to provide a great learning experience for all of our students,” he said. “I am really excited to learn from Mrs. Freistat and all of the great administrators and teachers that we have in Worcester County.”