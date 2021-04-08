Worcester Prep’s Myranda Beebe scores a goal against Smyrna last weekend. Beebe scored multiple goals to lead the Mallards’ scoring onslaught. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team got its 2021 campaign off to a good start last weekend with a 11-5 win over visiting Smyrna in the season opener.

Behind the sharp shooting of junior Myranda Beebe, the Mallards got off to a fast start and led Smyrna, 6-3, at the half. Worcester outscored Smyrna, 5-2, in the second half to cruise to the 11-5 win in the opener.

The Mallards will have to wait a week before getting back on the field. The Worcester girls play Gunston on the road next Wednesday before starting a run of four straight at home starting Friday, April 16 against Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference rival Salisbury School, followed by another big home game against Saints Peter and Paul.