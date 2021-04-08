Mallards Soar Past Eagles in Opener

Worcester Prep’s Myranda Beebe scores a goal against Smyrna last weekend. Beebe scored multiple goals to lead the Mallards’ scoring onslaught. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team got its 2021 campaign off to a good start last weekend with a 11-5 win over visiting Smyrna in the season opener.

Behind the sharp shooting of junior Myranda Beebe, the Mallards got off to a fast start and led Smyrna, 6-3, at the half. Worcester outscored Smyrna, 5-2, in the second half to cruise to the 11-5 win in the opener.

The Mallards will have to wait a week before getting back on the field. The Worcester girls play Gunston on the road next Wednesday before starting a run of four straight at home starting Friday, April 16 against Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference rival Salisbury School, followed by another big home game against Saints Peter and Paul.

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.