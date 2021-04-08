Taser Used On Unruly Suspect

OCEAN CITY — A Hanover, Pa. man was arrested on numerous charges after causing a disturbance outside a downtown nightclub and ultimately had to be hit with a Taser.

Around 11:15 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a nightclub on Worcester Street for a reported alcohol overdose. OCPD officers met with the club owner who reportedly told police a person was “going crazy” on the public sidewalk outside of the establishment. The suspect, later identified as Lefere Alston, 22, of Hanover, Pa., had reportedly been unconscious on the sidewalk and when he woke up, he tried fighting everyone around him.

OCPD officers approached the scene and observed a group of six to eight people attempting to calm Alston down, according to police reports. Alston was reportedly attempting to get back into the club, but was being held back by a security guard. Alston reportedly pushed the security guard’s hands away in his attempts to get back into the club.

As the OCPD officer attempted to assess Alston, the suspect reportedly put his hand on the officer’s chest to keep him back. Alston was warned if he kept pushing the officer, he was going to jail, according to police reports. Alston then shoved the officer one more time, causing the officer to lose his balance and step back due to the force of the shove, according to police reports.

At that point, OCPD officers attempted to place Alston under arrest, but he reportedly continued to resist. A Maryland State Police trooper had arrived to assist and grabbed one of Alston’s arms while the OCPD officer grabbed the other, according to police reports.

Alston reportedly continued to resist as other OCPD officers joined the attempt to restrain him. At one point, an OCPD officer drew his taser and told Alston if he did not stop resisting, he would be tasered. However, Alston reportedly shoved that officer with his shoulder and the office ultimately used his Taser on him to bring him into compliance. He was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and other charges.

Refused To Leave Hotel Bar

OCEAN CITY — A Baltimore man was arrested last weekend after reportedly refusing to leave a hotel bar at closing time and then scrapping with officers forced to arrest him.

Around 1:35 a.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a hotel at 21st Street to assist staff. OCPD officers met with a security guard and the suspect, later identified as Reginald Jackson, 51, of Baltimore, in the bar inside the hotel. Bar staff had reportedly told Jackson he needed to leave because they were closing the establishment, but he refused to leave. OCPD officers confirmed with staff Jackson had paid his check and all he needed to do was just leave the bar. Bar staff reportedly told police Jackson was intoxicated and had tried picking fights with other guests.

OCPD officers asked Jackson to leave the bar, but he continued to refuse and launched into a expletive-laced tirade for them to arrest him, according to police reports. Again, Jackson told if he simply left the bar, he would not be arrested, but he continued his tirade.

OCPD officers asked the security guard if he would like Jackson to be trespassed from the bar, to which the security guard said yes. Jackson was told he was now trespassing and that he needed to leave. When he continued to refuse, he was placed under arrest.

While police were reportedly walking Jackson to a transport vehicle, he allegedly began to twist his body and stopped himself from walking. He was told to cooperate, or additional charges of resisting arrest would be added. Once at the transport vehicle, Jackson refused to get inside.

According to police reports, OCPD officers asked Jackson at least 20 times to get inside the vehicle, but he continued to refuse and started screaming “Help, they are hurting me, Please help,” according to police reports.

Meanwhile, OCPD officers called for another transport vehicle because of Jackson’s lack of cooperation. While he continued to resist, Jackson reportedly let his weight go, causing two OCPD officers to bear all of his weight. With the two officers now on the ground, Jackson reportedly spit in the direction of the two officers, striking one. He was ultimately charged with second-degree assault, trespassing, resisting arrest and other counts.

Hotel Ruckus Leads To Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Baltimore man was arrested last week on trespassing and disorderly conduct charges after allegedly causing a ruckus at a downtown hotel.

Around 1 a.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a hotel at Seabay Lane to assist with an eviction. The officer met with the hotel’s assistant manager, who advised he had received multiple calls in reference to a room on the fourth floor about loud music and the occupants bothering other guests, according to police reports.

The assistant manager reportedly told police he had been up to the room to address the complaints and had been argued with and called a racist by the occupants. The assistant manager reportedly told the officer he wanted the occupants evicted and permanently trespassed from the property.

The OCPD officer went with the assistant manager to the room in question and met the occupants, identified as Anthony Leonard, 38, of Baltimore and an unidentified female. The assistant manager advised Leonard and the female they were being evicted and had to pack their belongings and leave.

While the female went inside to pack, Leonard continued to argue in the hallway and was advised by OCPD officers to quiet down because he was disturbing other guests, or he would be arrested. Leonard refused to go inside and pack, instead telling the OCPD officers he worked in law enforcement and “knew the system,” according to police reports.

When asked where he worked in law enforcement, Leonard reportedly would switch back and forth from Baltimore County to Baltimore City. By now, other hotel guests were coming into the hallway to see what the commotion was. According to police reports, Leonard then became fixated on speaking to the management to get his money back. He was advised he would have to leave the property and not to return or he would be arrested. Leonard was reportedly told to call in the morning and work out the details about payment for the room.

The female agreed to get Leonard to leave and find another place to stay for the night and OCPD officers cleared the scene around 1:50 a.m. However, about seven minutes later, OCPD officers were called back to the scene because Leonard had returned to the front desk. When OCPD officers returned, they reportedly found Leonard arguing with the front desk and disputing the charges, and to get his card, according to police reports.

At that point, Leonard was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct. While officers were walking Leonard to the patrol car, he reportedly told them “if you ever come to Baltimore, I will treat you with the same respect,” according to police reports.

Drug, Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Chester, Md. woman was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting family members and possessing cocaine during an incident at a downtown rental.

Around 10:30 a.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department officer was dispatched to a downtown residence for a reported domestic assault and a welfare check. The officer arrived and met with the caller, who reportedly told police his wife, identified as Tonya Wilburn, 46, of Chester, Md., was staying in the residence with his wife’s mother and a juvenile girl.

The caller told police he had received a call from his daughter, the juvenile staying in the unit, earlier that morning and the juvenile expressed concern about how Wilburn had been acting, according to police reports. The juvenile reportedly told her father Wilburn had been hallucinating and shoved her mother, according to police reports.

Based on the information provided by his daughter, the caller drove to Ocean City from Annapolis to check on the family, and called police when he arrived. The OCPD officer knocked on the door and the juvenile answered and invited the officer in. The juvenile reportedly told police Wilburn had cornered her and grabbed her arm earlier that morning. The suspect’s mother reportedly told police Wilburn had pushed her earlier that morning. The two alleged victims told police Wilburn had retreated into a bedroom and had been in there for quite a while, according to police reports.

OCPD officers entered the bedroom and found Wilburn asleep, according to police reports. An OCPD officer observed in plain view on a bedroom sink a plastic bag of suspected cocaine along with paraphernalia for ingesting cocaine, according to police reports.

Wilburn reportedly woke up and became irate, kicking on of the police officers attempting to detain her. She was arrested and charged with multiple accounts of assault, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.

Fake Story Leads To Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Baltimore woman was arrested this week after allegedly punching her boyfriend with a closed fist and then lying to a police officer about the incident.

Around 12:25 a.m. on Monday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a residence on St. Louis Avenue for a reported assault. The officer met with a complainant identified as Kameron Huemmer, 19, of Baltimore, who complained her finger was broken and that her boyfriend had caused the injury.

According to police reports, Huemmer’s pinky finger was clearly injured and appeared to be broken. After Huemmer told the officer her boyfriend had caused the injury, she recanted her story and said she did not want to get him in trouble and that she broke her finger when she punched a wall because she was mad at him.

The officer interviewed the boyfriend and got a different story. The boyfriend told police Huemmer was angry at him because she believed he was texting his ex-girlfriend. She wanted to pack up and go home and while he was packing their things, she allegedly punched him in the face with a closed fist, according to police reports.

Based in the investigation, Huemmer was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and providing a false statement to a police officer.