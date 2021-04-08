Former Bay Club Property Acquisition Moving Forward After County Signs Over Easements BERLIN – Plans for the conversion of a former golf course outside Berlin to public trails and timber land continue to move forward.The Worcester County Commissioners this week agreed to release easements associated with the Bay Club, a former golf course on Libertytown Road set to become public space.“As attorney for Bay Club, LLC, owner… Read more »

Decatur Graduation Parade On Boardwalk Approved OCEAN CITY — Stephen Decatur High School's graduation procession on the Boardwalk will return after resort officials signed off on the request this week.Decatur's graduation procession last spring during the height of COVID with stay-at-home orders still in place was perhaps one of the most feel-good events of the early pandemic. For much of the…

Community Stepping Up For Beloved Dumser's Employee OCEAN CITY – Community members are rallying around a long-time Dumser's employee as she undergoes treatment for end-stage kidney disease.Late last week, organizer Kathy Grimes launched a Go Fund Me page on behalf of Iris Jarmon, a long-time Dumser's employee facing mounting medical bills as she awaits a kidney transplant."Iris has been with the 49th…