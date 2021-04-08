OCEAN CITY — A Washington, D.C. man, charged last summer with numerous counts of disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct after blasting music from speakers on the Boardwalk, pleaded not guilty to all counts and was granted probation before judgment on several others.

During the month of June last summer, the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) received numerous complaints from citizens and businesses about loud music being played on the Boardwalk by David Halmon, 30, of Washington, D.C. Halmon could often be found on the Boardwalk near 1st Street with two speakers set up playing loud music and occasionally freestyling with two juveniles in the evening hours.

OCPD officers met with Halmon on several occasions and instructed him that he needed to lower the volume of his music to a reasonable level. However, Halmon did not comply with the requests. Throughout the month of June, OCPD officers obtained noise meter readings from various distances from Halmon’s setup to confirm noise violations and support the citizen complaints.

The OCPD determined Halmon’s operation created unreasonably loud noise and drew large crowds on the Boardwalk and the area surrounding 1st Street and applied for charges with a District Court Commissioner. As a result, Halmon was charged with 10 counts of disturbing the peace-loud noise, 10 counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order.

In District Court in Ocean City on Monday, Halmon pleaded not guilty to all counts. A visiting District Court judge granted Halmon probation before judgement on six counts of disturbing the peace and he was placed on unsupervised probation for six months.

“The Town of Ocean City and the Ocean City Police Department welcome individuals to express themselves and enjoy their time here in Ocean City,” said OCPD Chief Ross Buzzuro. “We do ask that you do so in a manner that does not disturb the peace of others. Thank you to all of the citizens and business partners that assisted us in this case.”

Anyone wishing to report a noise violation in Ocean City can contact the OCPD at 410-723-6610. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Tip Line at 410-520-5136, or by visiting crimetips@oceancitymd.gov.