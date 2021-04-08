Lions Club Awards Kahler Patz Fellowship

Lion Bill Kahler was awarded the Dr. Arnall Patz Fellowship for his distinguished leadership of the Ocean City Lions’ Eye Screening Program. Kahler has organized and led a team to provide in-school pre-k and kindergarten eye screenings in the Ocean City area. The OC Lions look forward to resuming this program, which was halted by the pandemic. The Fellowship is named for Patz, a distinguished international leader in the advancement of retinal research and past director of the Wilmer Eye Institute of The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions. Kahler is pictured receiving the award from Past OC Lions President John Topfer.