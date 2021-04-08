Worcester’s sophomore attackman Griffin Jones moves in against the Smyrna defense during the Mallards’ 10-6 win in the opener last week. Photo by Steve Green

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team beat Smyrna, 10-6, last Saturday in the home opener.

The Mallards jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and led 4-1 at the half after Smyrna scored an extra-man goal just before the intermission. Smyrna cut the Worcester lead to 6-4 in the third quarter, but the Mallards pulled away for the 10-6 win.

The Worcester boys return to action on April 14 with a road game against Gunston. The Mallards will then play three straight home games against old rival Salisbury School, a rematch with Gunston and a Saturday, April 24 battle with familiar foe Cape Henlopen.