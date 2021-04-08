Worcester Boys Outlast Smyrna, 10-6

Worcester’s sophomore attackman Griffin Jones moves in against the Smyrna defense during the Mallards’ 10-6 win in the opener last week. Photo by Steve Green

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team beat Smyrna, 10-6, last Saturday in the home opener.

The Mallards jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and led 4-1 at the half after Smyrna scored an extra-man goal just before the intermission. Smyrna cut the Worcester lead to 6-4 in the third quarter, but the Mallards pulled away for the 10-6 win.

The Worcester boys return to action on April 14 with a road game against Gunston. The Mallards will then play three straight home games against old rival Salisbury School, a rematch with Gunston and a Saturday, April 24 battle with familiar foe Cape Henlopen.

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.