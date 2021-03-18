BERLIN- The Stephen Decatur High School varsity football “Tough Guy of the Week” awards return to the sports section of The Dispatch this week, marking the 20th season of the annual tradition.

Started 20 years ago by Atlantic Physical Therapy (ATP) patriarch Bob Hammond, the “Tough Guy of the Week” award is handed out weekly to the Decatur player who most exemplifies the spirit of Seahawk football. The award acknowledges the efforts of an individual player, or sometimes a unit on the team, that do the little things to help the team win that don’t necessarily show up in the box score. At the end of the season, a “Tough Guy of the Year” is presented to the player who best represented the qualities of the award week in and week out throughout the season.