Tough Guy of the Week Award Returns

by

BERLIN- The Stephen Decatur High School varsity football “Tough Guy of the Week” awards return to the sports section of The Dispatch this week, marking the 20th season of the annual tradition.

Started 20 years ago by Atlantic Physical Therapy (ATP) patriarch Bob Hammond, the “Tough Guy of the Week” award is handed out weekly to the Decatur player who most exemplifies the spirit of Seahawk football. The award acknowledges the efforts of an individual player, or sometimes a unit on the team, that do the little things to help the team win that don’t necessarily show up in the box score. At the end of the season, a “Tough Guy of the Year” is presented to the player who best represented the qualities of the award week in and week out throughout the season.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.