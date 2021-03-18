BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team in its unusual abbreviated spring season, jumping out to a 2-0 record with a pair of wins over Parkside and Bennett.

The Bayside Conference resumed play two weeks ago with a full complement of fall sports. The fall sports teams are currently playing a shortened spring season, with the traditional spring sports returning next month.

New Head Coach Jake Coleman has the Seahawks off to a fast start in his first season at the helm. Coleman was introduced as the new head coach last February, replacing Coach Bob Knox, who ran the Decatur program for over three decades.

The Seahawks opened the short spring season two weeks ago against Parkside, and routed the Rams, 38-12. Quarterback Ashten Snelsire had a big day in the opener, throwing for over 300 yards and four touchdown passes. His favorite target, wide receiver Brycen Coleman, also had a big game, as did featured running back Zimere Handy.

Last weekend, the Seahawks continued their early winning ways with a 52-8 rout of Bennett on the road. The Seahawks will play their home opener on Friday against Wicomico. Decatur will play Parkside, Bennett and Wicomico each twice in the shortened spring format and will finish against Snow Hill in the traditional season-ender for both teams.