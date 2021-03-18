VFW Present $3,000 To Wor-Wic Community College

Caleb Foltz, junior vice commander of the VFW Meuse Post No. 194 and Auxiliary, Jack Lewis, former department commander, and Danny Stinson, commander, present a $3,000 check to Fred Howard, director of veterans services at Wor-Wic Community College. The VFW provides three $1,000 scholarships each year to three honorably-discharged combat veterans from Worcester, Wicomico or Somerset counties who have completed at least 12 credit hours at Wor-Wic.