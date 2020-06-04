Image courtesy of the Town of Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — In an effort to fill the void of many special events canceled because of the ongoing health crisis, the Town of Ocean City this week announced it is offering a free drive-in movie each week at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.

Starting Monday, June 15, the town of Ocean City is offering a free drive-in movie at the convention center parking lot.

The family-friendly movie series will be shown on a 27-foot wide by 15-foot high LED screen, which will be raised off the ground to improve visibility. The town’s special events department coordinated with private events promoter TEAM Productions on the concept.

The LED screen will allow the movies to begin before dusk at 8 p.m. each Monday from mid-June through the end of August. Sound for the movie will be provided through a localized FM transmitter so patrons will be able to listen through their vehicle’s audio system. In the interest of limiting guest interactions to the greatest extent possible, vehicles will be spaced roughly by a car’s width. With the distancing, the convention center lot will be able to accommodate a little less than 100 vehicles.

Special Events Director Frank Miller said the town was looking for a safe, family-friendly alternative after so many events that did not accommodate physical distancing have been canceled or delayed.

“Our free family fun events offer special experiences for residents and visitors in Ocean City,” he said. “With the current concerns of coronavirus and the abundance of caution we are taking throughout Ocean City, this event seemed like a perfect fit for family fun as it provides entertainment while being mindful of physical distancing.”

The list of movies in the series will be released soon and follow the same family-friendly genre as the Movies on the Beach series, which are still planned at the Carousel on Wednesday nights and 27th Street on Friday nights whenever the state COVID-19 directives allow them. In addition, the town has teamed up with the Ocean City Art League to showcase independent films at the convention center one Tuesday each month during the summer. Miller said the town coordinated with the Worcester County Health Department on the project.

“Safety is our top priority,” he said. “We want families to come here, relax and know that we have taken every precaution to protect them so they will feel safe enough to return.”