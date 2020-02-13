BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams turned in solid performances in the state 3A-Central Region meet last week with several top individual finishes.

On the girls’ side, Alyssa Romano finished 19th in the 500. Mary Mergott finished 14th in the 800, while Caroline Gardner was 19th. Mergott also finished 11th in the 1,600, while Gardner was 17th and Devon Kramer was 19th. Julia Carson turned in Decatur’s best time in the 3,200, finishing 13th.

Alexandria Urbanski finished 15th in the 55-meter hurdles, while Summer Brenner was 17th and Ivorie Helmbright was 20th. The Decatur girls finished sixth in the 4×800 relay and 13th in the 4×400 relay. Taya Price finished sixth in the high jump.

Samuel Oates was seventh in the 55-meter hurdles. Zachary Fuchsluger was third in the high jump and Kai Ross was seventh in the pole vault. Raul Gault finished 15th in the 500 and Samuel Woodley was 18th in the 1,600. Liam Foley was 19th in the 3,200. The Decatur boys finished 12th in the 4×200 relay and 13th in the 4×800 relay.