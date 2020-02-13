BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team bounced back from a tough, one-point loss to Wicomico last week with a pair of impressive wins this week.

The Seahawks had won four straight heading into last Thursday’s contest with Bayside South rival Wicomico. The Decatur girls held a late lead, but couldn’t hold on and loss to the Indians by one point at 49-48.

Back in action at home on Monday against Bayside North power Queen Anne’s, the Seahawks quickly got back on the right track with a 51-40 win over the Lions. Nadia Bullock led Decatur with 17 points, while Mayah Garner added 13 and Sarah Engle pitched in nine.

A scheduling quirk had the Decatur girls right back in action on Tuesday on the road against Mardela, a team they had beaten 82-12 back on January 10. It was more of the same on Tuesday as Decatur dispatched the Warriors, 73-8. Shelby Rosemond led the way with 17 points, while Bullock, Garner and Jessica Janney each scored 10. Engle and Summer Vorsteg each scored seven in the win over Mardela.

The Seahawks are now in a stretch where they have opportunities to avenge earlier season losses. Decatur played Bennett on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition. They will face Easton on the road next Tuesday, followed by another road game against Parkside next Thursday. Bennett, Easton and Parkside have handed the Seahawks three of the four losses this season, a season the record for which now stands at 11-4.