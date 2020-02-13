BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team beat edged Salisbury Christian at home on Senior Night last Friday, followed by a road win against Holly Grove on Monday.

The Mallards are now 2-1 after the long holiday break and 10-8 overall on the season. On Senior Night last Friday, Worcester edged Salisbury Christian in a close one, 42-39. The Mallards led 14-10 after one quarter, but the two teams were tied at 20-20 at the half.

Salisbury Christian outscored Worcester in the third quarter and took a 28-26 lead into the final period. However, the Mallards outscored Salisbury Christian, 16-11, in the fourth and held on for the 42-39 win. Ryan Cronin and Michael Wehberg each scored eight points in the win, while Mason Brown added seven, Brice Richins scored five and Connor Carpenter added four.

Back in action on Monday, Worcester edged Holly Grove, 49-45, in another close one. With the pair of wins, the streaky Mallards improved to 10-8 on the season, heading down the home stretch. The Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) playoffs get underway next week with opponents and locations yet to be determined for Worcester.