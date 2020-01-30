BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams turned in solid performances in the Bayside Conference Championship meet at the Worcester County Recreation Complex in Snow Hill last week with several outstanding individual performances.

The Decatur girls finished eighth overall as a team with 25 points. Kent Island was first with 115, North Caroline was second with 97 and Parkside was third with 66. The Decatur boys finished 13th overall as a team with five points. Bennett was first with 98, Kent Island was second with 85 and and North Caroline was third with 62.

On the girls’ side, Mary Mergott finished fifth in the 800, while Caroline Gardner was seventh. Mergott also finished fourth in the 1,600, while Gardner was eighth and Devon Kramer was 14th. Alexandria Urbanski was 15th in the 55-meter hurdles, while Ivorie Helmbright was 18th and Summer Brenner was 19th.

On the girls’ side, in the 55-meter dash, Jabria Lewis finished 17th and Skylar Griffin finished 29th. In the 300, Amelia Kemp finished ninth, while Audrey-Grace Mumford was 23rd and Eva Luzier was 26th. In the 500, Alyssa Romano was seventh and Julia Carlson was 18th.

In the 4×800 relay, the Decatur team of Mergott, Carlson, Gardner and Romano finished third. In the girls’ 4×200 relay, the Decatur team of Lewis, Kemp, Romano and Griffin finished seventh. In the 4×400 relay, the Decatur team of Romano, Luzier, Mumford and Kemp finished sixth. In the field events, Mia Andersen finished ninth in the high jump finals.

On the boys’ side, in the 55-meter dash finals, Kashif Reyes was 26th, Jaden Holland was 31st and Gavin Weeks was 33rd. In the 300, Raul Gault was 20th and Holland was 26th. Gault turned in Decatur’s best time in the 500, finishing 11th, while Gavin McCabe was 16th. Philip Becnel finished 20th in the 800 and 16th in the 1,600.

Liam Foley was 11th in the 3,200, while Shiloh Ponds came in 15th. Samuel Oates finished eighth in the 55-meter hurdles. In the field events, Zachary Fuchslager finished seventh in the high jump finals, Kai Ross finished 12th in the pole vault and Zach Hickman finished 17th in the shot put. In the boys’ 4×800 relay, the Decatur team of Becnel, McCabe, Ponds and Samuel Woodley finished seventh. In the boys’ 4×400 relay, the Decatur team of Gault, Riley Calloway, McCabe and Weeks finished 10th.