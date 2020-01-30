Boardwalk Tram Ad Content Concerns Reviewed OCEAN CITY — Resort officials this week to send out a request for proposal (RFP) for municipal bus and Boardwalk tram advertising, but there appears to be a reluctance to consider the latter.Last week, the Transportation Committee forwarded a favorable recommendation to the Mayor and Council to send out an RFP outlining the terms of… Read more »

Changes Planned For Summer Fireworks, Concerts OCEAN CITY — The summer fireworks schedule and potential big-name concerts were part of a larger package of enhanced special events approved this week at City Hall.During Tuesday's meeting, Bob Rothermel of TEAM Productions presented a line-up of special event enhancements for the summer of 2020 including fireworks at the beach downtown and at Northside…

Long Wait Likely For Rural Broadband Service In Worcester County SNOW HILL – While there are some opportunities ahead, a consultant advised officials this week that bringing high speed internet to rural portions of Worcester County could be a decade-long effort.Joanne Hovis, president of CTC Technology & Energy, presented the results of a six-month broadband feasibility study to the Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday."We recommend…