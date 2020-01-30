RWWC Hold January Luncheon Meeting

The Republican Women of Worcester County held their January luncheon meeting at the Captains Table Restaurant last Thursday. Guest speakers were Pat Schrawder, Senator Mary Beth Carozza’s representative, who gave a report on the legislative happenings in Annapolis and Chip Bertino, Worcester County Commissioner, who gave an update on county government and the community. Standing left to right are Pat Schrawder, Beth Rodier, RWWC President, and Commissioner Chip Bertino.