BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team swept two matches last week to remain unbeaten in conference dual meets thus far this season.

The Seahawks beat North Dorchester, 75-6, on the road last Wednesday, followed by a home win against Kent Island last Friday. With the pair of wins, Decatur remained unbeaten with a perfect 7-0 mark on the season. In addition, the Seahawks have finished first in the Rough Rider Tournament, first in the Iron Horse Duals and second in their own War on the Shore tournament two weeks ago.

The Seahawks beat North Dorchester, 75-6, last Wednesday. After a forfeit at 106, Decatur’s Austin Miller beat Ledger Bates at 113, Shamar Baines beat Ryan Meekins at 120 and Jagger Clapsadle beat Imad Jackson at 126. Decatur won by forfeit at 132, then Andrew Busko fell to Adam Ray at 138. Nico D’Amico got the Seahawks right back on track with a win over Mason Lewis at 145.

Kyle Elliott kept it going with a win over Leonardo Ramirez at 152, Ethan Kalchthaler beat Kaden Handte at 160 and James Parana beat Hunter Cole at 170. Micah Bourne (182) and John Hofman (195) won their matches respectively, while Jonathan Church beat Brendan Ebeling at 220 and T.D. Ortega beat Malachi Powell at 285.

On Friday, the Seahawks kept the streak going with a 45-24 win over Kent Island, but the Buccaneers presented stiffer competition. Miller beat Jack Hooks at 106 and Logan Intrieri beat Stephen Brosd at 113. Kent Island won by forfeit at 120, but Clapsadle beat Joacob Bowman at 126.

D’Amico beat Jack Mulligan at 132, Jayden Criner beat Douglas Alvarez at 138 and Elliott beat Matt Miller at 145, before Kent Island’s Tommy Deheny beat Kalchthaler at 152. Alex Koulikov beat Joseph Colony at 160, Parana won by forfeit at 170, Bourne beat Randy Main at 182 and D.J. Taylor beat David VanWie at 195. Kent Island’s Will Longhurst won at 220 and Hayden Blanchard won at 285.