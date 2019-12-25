Worcester Prep’s Mason Brown goes strong to the hole during the Mallards’ 44-35 overtime win over Sussex Academy last week. Photo by Steve Green

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team beat visiting Sussex Academy last week in overtime, 44-35, to end a four-game skid.

After opening the season with an 83-40 win over St. Thomas More, the Mallards had dropped four straight including a pair in the Tip-Off Classic. Worcester faced Sussex Academy at home last Wednesday on Holiday Sweater Night during a fundraiser for Worcester GOLD and ended the skid with a 44-35 win in overtime.

The Mallards got off to a quick start and led by 10 at the half. However, Worcester went on a scoring drought in the second half, scoring only five points in the last two quarters. Sussex Academy battled back in the second half and the scored was tied at 32-32 at the end of regulation.

In the overtime period, Ryan Cronin knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to give the Mallards a little cushion. Worcester was able to maintain control through the rest of the extra period and cruised to the 44-35 win.

With the win, the Mallards improved to 2-4 on the season. After the holiday break, Worcester opens the second half of the season with a road-game rematch with St. Thomas More on January 8, followed by a home game against Salisbury School on January 10.