Worcester Girls Rebound With Home Win

by

BERLIN- After suffering its first loss of the season, Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team rebounded last week with a 36-25 win over Sussex Academy.

The Mallards started the season in impressive fashion, reeling off five straight including a sweep in the Tip-Off Classic. Worcester outscored their opponents during the win streak by a combined 263-71. Last Monday, however, the season-opening streak ended with a 66-47 loss to Delmarva Christian in a key early Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) game.

Back in action last Wednesday at home on Holiday Sweater Night during a fundraiser for Worcester GOLD, the Mallards rebounded with a 36-25 win over Sussex Academy. Worcester led 8-3 after the first quarter and 14-8 at the half on its way to a fast 6-1 start to the season. After the long holiday break, the Mallards will take on St. Thomas More on the road on January 7.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.