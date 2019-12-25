BERLIN- After suffering its first loss of the season, Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team rebounded last week with a 36-25 win over Sussex Academy.

The Mallards started the season in impressive fashion, reeling off five straight including a sweep in the Tip-Off Classic. Worcester outscored their opponents during the win streak by a combined 263-71. Last Monday, however, the season-opening streak ended with a 66-47 loss to Delmarva Christian in a key early Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) game.

Back in action last Wednesday at home on Holiday Sweater Night during a fundraiser for Worcester GOLD, the Mallards rebounded with a 36-25 win over Sussex Academy. Worcester led 8-3 after the first quarter and 14-8 at the half on its way to a fast 6-1 start to the season. After the long holiday break, the Mallards will take on St. Thomas More on the road on January 7.