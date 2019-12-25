BERLIN — Local author Hunter “Bunk” Mann visited Berlin Intermediate School last Friday to donate copies of his books to several schools in Worcester County.

Mann has authored two coffee table books, Vanishing Ocean City, and its companion book Ghosts in the Surf. Both titles will be available at Berlin Intermediate School, as well as each middle and high school in the county.

“We are so grateful to Bunk for his generosity in sharing his work with our secondary students,” Superintendent of Schools Lou Taylor said. “The incredible stories he shares in “Vanishing Ocean City” and “Ghosts in the Surf” are great retellings of our local history. Our students will learn so much about our own community through reading his books.”

More information about these books can be found at www.vanishingoc.com.