BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity soccer teams were well-represented when the Bayside South All-Conference teams were announced last week.

Parkside swept most of the major Bayside South awards after highly successful seasons for the boys’ and girls’ varsity teams. On the girls’ side, Parkside’s Leah Vilov was named Player of the Year, while Parkside’s Chris O’Barsky was named Coach of the Year in the conference. On the boys’ side, Parkside’s Vince Venere was named Player of the Year, while Blair Osborne was named Coach of the Year.

For Decatur, defenders Drew Haueiesen and John Karacoulakis were named to the Bayside South All-Conference First-Team. Decatur defender Hunter Wolf and forward Eric Berry were named to the Bayside South All-Conference Second-Team.

Earning All-Bayside South Honorable Mentions from Decatur were James Barrett, Kellen Catrino, Miguel Cervantes, Evan Kinsey and Eric Gwin. Earning Bayside South honorable mentions from Decatur’s girls’ varsity soccer team were Alyssa Romano and Macy Dill.